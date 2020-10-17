ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 798 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state has now surpassed 135,000 cases, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Saturday, the state has seen 135,127 COVID-19 cases and 3,891 deaths. Four new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.15%, up slightly from 3.09% on Friday. The state has now had more than three million COVID-19 tests — 3,049,634 — conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,659,777 tests have come back negative.
Six more people have been hospitalized in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 422. Of those, 314 are in acute care and 108 are in intensive care.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|551
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,222
|(251)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,773
|(479)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,494
|(630)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,113
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|699
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,128
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,262
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,007
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|679
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,498
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|96
|(1)
|Harford
|3,374
|(73)
|4*
|Howard
|5,566
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|326
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,291
|(820)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,367
|(819)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|725
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,392
|(59)
|Somerset
|377
|(5)
|Talbot
|610
|(6)
|Washington
|2,093
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,320
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,164
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,203
|10-19
|11,796
|(2)
|20-29
|25,581
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,286
|(49)
|6*
|40-49
|21,419
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,673
|(323)
|16*
|60-69
|13,232
|(641)
|13*
|70-79
|7,794
|(963)
|28*
|80+
|6,143
|(1,763)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|71,186
|(1,906)
|75*
|Male
|63,941
|(1,985)
|70*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,152
|(1,589)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,591
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|35,207
|(1,659)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,708
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,277
|(43)
|Data not available
|20,192
|(8)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.