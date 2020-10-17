CORONAVIRUS IN MD798 New Cases, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 798 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state has now surpassed 135,000 cases, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Saturday, the state has seen 135,127 COVID-19 cases and 3,891 deaths. Four new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.15%, up slightly from 3.09% on Friday. The state has now had more than three million COVID-19 tests — 3,049,634 — conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,659,777 tests have come back negative.

Six more people have been hospitalized in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 422. Of those, 314 are in acute care and 108 are in intensive care.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 551 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,222 (251) 12*
Baltimore City 16,773 (479) 17*
Baltimore County 19,494 (630) 23*
Calvert 1,113 (27) 1*
Caroline 699 (8)
Carroll 2,128 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,262 (35) 1*
Charles 3,007 (99) 2*
Dorchester 679 (10)
Frederick 4,498 (129) 8*
Garrett 96 (1)
Harford 3,374 (73) 4*
Howard 5,566 (117) 6*
Kent 326 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,291 (820) 40*
Prince George’s 31,367 (819) 24*
Queen Anne’s 725 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,392 (59)
Somerset 377 (5)
Talbot 610 (6)
Washington 2,093 (42)
Wicomico 2,320 (49)
Worcester 1,164 (29) 1*
Data not available (8)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,203
10-19 11,796 (2)
20-29 25,581 (24) 1*
30-39 24,286 (49) 6*
40-49 21,419 (124) 3*
50-59 19,673 (323) 16*
60-69 13,232 (641) 13*
70-79 7,794 (963) 28*
80+ 6,143 (1,763) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 71,186 (1,906) 75*
Male 63,941 (1,985) 70*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,152 (1,589) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,591 (144) 6*
White (NH) 35,207 (1,659) 72*
Hispanic 28,708 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,277 (43)
Data not available 20,192 (8)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

