EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals charged an Abingdon man who they say was responsible for intentionally setting an Edgewood home on fire early Friday morning.

Crews with the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 600 block of Tupelo Court in Edgewood at around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found a single-family home in flames.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $150,000 in damages, according to officials.

Investigators determined that the home was unoccupied at the time and that the fire was arson in nature.

Investigators worked throughout the day and identified Thomas C. Gibb, 34, as the person responsible.

With the assistance of Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Gibb Friday night at his place of employment without incident.

Gibb has been charged with first-degree arson, malicious destruction of property and stalking.

He is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.