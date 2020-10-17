Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Windsor Mill on Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Brookdale Road at 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect(s) fled prior to police arriving.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.