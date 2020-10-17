BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral was held Saturday for slain MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Israel Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to the 51-year-old who was shot and killed during a confrontation on the MTA bus he operated last Thursday.

“He always had a positive word, always a positive word, and he’s going to be very, very well missed,” Connie Palmer, a friend of Parks, said.

Parks’ fellow bus drivers and MTA police officers stood alongside his loved ones who tearfully watched as his casket was driven away.

“You can tell he impacted a lot of people’s lives,” Palmer said. “A lot of people’s lives.”

“He’s an awesome all-around guy,” Parks’ cousin, Jermaine Parks, said. “He loved his city, he loved driving the bus.”

Now, many are again calling for change to end gun violence in Baltimore City.

“We got to get together and fix the city because this shouldn’t happen,” Jermaine Parks said.

The two suspects accused of killing Parks, 24-year-old Cameron Silcott and 27-year-old Nichelle Green, appeared before a judge in separate bail review hearings Tuesday, facing murder and assault charges.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Court documents say Silcott and Green were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Green snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus.

While running along East Fayette Street, documents say Parks got off his bus and chased the two.

As he reengaged with them, documents say Silcott pulled out a handgun, shot Parks multiple times, and as Parks fell, Silcott shot him over and over again.

Police say the suspects maliciously murdered Parks that day.

Parks leaves behind three sons, grandchildren and countless friends.