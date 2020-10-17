Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers had to slow down on I-95 in Harford County Saturday after a man got out of his car in the middle of the road.
Maryland State Police say a man stopped his car in the middle of the road and got out. He opened all four doors, the trunk and had the windshield wipers running.
In a video posted to Facebook, the man started dancing around his car and is seen slamming his fist on the hood of another car.
At one point, the man is seen getting back into his car and bumping into another car.
Police took the man to the hospital for observation. No charges have been filed.