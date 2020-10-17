CORONAVIRUS IN MD798 New Cases, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday they have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for the virus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Williams had close contact with an infected person and did not test positive for COVID-19 himself.

“Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days,” Pelissero tweeted.

No further information has been provided at this time.

