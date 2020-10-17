BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday they have placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for the virus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/usRocLnSzE
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2020
According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Williams had close contact with an infected person and did not test positive for COVID-19 himself.
#Ravens DT Brandon Williams, who went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, had a close contact with an infected person and did not test positive himself, per source.
Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020
“Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days,” Pelissero tweeted.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!