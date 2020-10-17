PHILADELPHIA (WJZ) — The Ravens are set to take on the Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two teams have not squared off against one another in the regular season since 2016. The Ravens defeated the Eagles in Baltimore 27-26 under a Joe Flacco-led offense. This year, however, Lamar Jackson will be taking the snaps as he and the Ravens offense look to get in sync after a slow start to the 2020 season.

While the Ravens offense has put up 30 or more points in their first five games of the season, they rank only 20th in total offense with just 1,698 yards. Through the air, Jackson has posted just 894 yards. The ground and pound style offense that was extremely successful last year is non-existent. The rushing attack has just 804 yards, and the team’s leading rusher is Jackson with 238 yards.

But Jackson doesn’t seem too worried about the offense in general just yet.

“We have guys running the ball very good for us and we’re winning so it really doesn’t matter. We’re 4-1, so it’s a plus for us right now,” he told reporters this week. “As the season goes on, we’ll see if we need to [have me to run the ball more], coach will adjust. Right now, we’re doing perfectly fine without me running so much, so we’re doing good.”

Here is what Ravens fans need to know heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles:

DOMINANT DEFENSE:

The Ravens have been dominant on defense this season. The Ravens currently rank sixth in total defense. Their unit has allowed, on average, 15.2 points-per-game and just over 1,600 yards of total offense in the first five games of the season. The Ravens also have the eighth-best run defense in the league and rank fifth in takeaways.

BALL HAWKS:

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are two players Ravens fans should keep an eye on. Humphrey has forced six fumbles since 2018. It’s the second-most among active NFL defensive backs. Peters has 36 total takeaways. That’s the NFL’s most since 2015. He also has three takeaways this year with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

OPPORTUNISTS:

The Ravens have scored 48 points off of turnovers, ranking as the NFL’s third-best mark in 2020.

FRANCHISE RECORD:

Sam Koch has been the Ravens’ punter for 15 seasons, and he’s never missed a game.

When Koch takes the field in Philadelphia on Sunday, he will play in his 230th game. It’s the most ever by any Raven in franchise history, surpassing the record held by Terrell Suggs.

The Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m.