CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPurple Post Game Show
    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anita June Rowland, Fatal Fire, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, North East, Talkers

NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County woman and her dog were killed in a fire near North East Saturday afternoon, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Old East Philadelphia Road. The fire marshal’s office said firefighters found the front of the home engulfed in flames.

As they put out the flames, firefighters found the body of 71-year-old Anita June Rowland in the living room.

Credit: North East Fire Company

It took 35 firefighters roughly 20 minutes to put out the flames. The fire reportedly caused around $100,000 in damage and completely destroyed the home.

The fire marshal’s office said there was no evidence the home had working smoke alarms.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of Rowland’s death.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply