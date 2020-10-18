NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County woman and her dog were killed in a fire near North East Saturday afternoon, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Old East Philadelphia Road. The fire marshal’s office said firefighters found the front of the home engulfed in flames.
As they put out the flames, firefighters found the body of 71-year-old Anita June Rowland in the living room.
It took 35 firefighters roughly 20 minutes to put out the flames. The fire reportedly caused around $100,000 in damage and completely destroyed the home.
The fire marshal’s office said there was no evidence the home had working smoke alarms.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of Rowland’s death.