CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Police, Annapolis Shooting, Baltimore, Baltimore News, clay street, Local TV, shawn mcgowan, Talkers, tijee bennett

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting overnight in Annapolis, police said Sunday.

Officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Clay Street around 12:11 a.m. and discovered an adult male victim, later identified as 28-year-old Shawn McGowan of Baltimore, at the rear of the residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Three additional shooting victims were also found inside the residence, including two 17-year-old girls and 26-year-old Tijee Bennet all from Annapolis.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and are expected to release more on this incident later Sunday afternoon.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply