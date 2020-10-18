Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting overnight in Annapolis, police said Sunday.
Officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Clay Street around 12:11 a.m. and discovered an adult male victim, later identified as 28-year-old Shawn McGowan of Baltimore, at the rear of the residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Three additional shooting victims were also found inside the residence, including two 17-year-old girls and 26-year-old Tijee Bennet all from Annapolis.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and are expected to release more on this incident later Sunday afternoon.
