GREENSBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A school in Caroline County will close for two weeks after eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

During the week ending October 14, Greensboro Elementary School had two staff members test positive for the virus. Over the weekend, six more staff members tested positive as well.

“We have made this difficult decision in an effort to reduce the opportunity for spread of the virus, and because the number of people in quarantine means we cannot safely staff the building. While bringing students back for in-person learning is vitally important, it cannot come at the expense of ensuring a healthy and safe environment.” said Superintendent Patty Saelens.

In an email to families today, Principal Dawn Swann wrote, “I certainly understand the level of anxiety that receiving this message is going to cause for all of you, and I truly wish I didn’t have to send it. However, the safety and health of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safest environment possible.”

All students will still be instructed through distance learning.

CCPS Kajeet Smartspots have been provided to students without connectivity at home. If the device does not enable a connection, the student will be provided a paper packet of materials by the school.

They will be closed through October 30.

