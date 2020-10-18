BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members in Baltimore gathered this weekend for a ceasefire event.
This weekend focused on the death of Marcus Parks- a veteran MTA bus driver shot and killed earlier in October.
The group gathered on E. Fayette Street where Parks died and worked to make it a sacred space.
Neighbors said it’s important to memorialize all of the lives that have been lost due to violence.
Their motto- “Don’t be numb.”
“When murder shows up, we have to show up and so whatever good thing you think needs to be done in this city, you need to be out doing that thing. regardless of what anybody else is doing,” said Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire. “We can’t wait for politicians, no matter who is in office, we still have to get the things done in our city that we believe need to be done.”
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 blessed different locations across the city on Sunday where people were killed.