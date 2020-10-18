ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 530 new coronavirus cases Sunday as the state did not record any new deaths from the virus, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Sunday, the state has seen 135,657 COVID-19 cases and 3,891 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s calculation of the positivity dropped slightly to 3.14%, down from 3.15% on Saturday. The state has now had more than three million COVID-19 tests — 3,079,162 — conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,671,005 tests have come back negative.
Eleven more people have been hospitalized in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 433. Of those, 318 are in acute care and 115 are in intensive care.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|561
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,265
|(251)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|16,842
|(479)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|19,565
|(630)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,117
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|704
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,137
|(125)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,269
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,018
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|687
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,519
|(129)
|8*
|Garrett
|100
|(1)
|Harford
|3,395
|(74)
|4*
|Howard
|5,580
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|329
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|24,395
|(820)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|31,442
|(821)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|734
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,395
|(59)
|Somerset
|383
|(5)
|Talbot
|619
|(6)
|Washington
|2,099
|(42)
|Wicomico
|2,337
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,165
|(29)
|1*
|Data not available
|(5)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,222
|10-19
|11,855
|(2)
|20-29
|25,674
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|24,380
|(49)
|6*
|40-49
|21,508
|(124)
|3*
|50-59
|19,744
|(323)
|17*
|60-69
|13,288
|(641)
|13*
|70-79
|7,831
|(963)
|28*
|80+
|6,155
|(1,763)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|71,477
|(1,906)
|75*
|Male
|64,180
|(1,985)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|42,282
|(1,591)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,602
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|35,417
|(1,660)
|72*
|Hispanic
|28,794
|(448)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,299
|(43)
|Data not available
|20,263
|(5)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.