CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 530 new coronavirus cases Sunday as the state did not record any new deaths from the virus, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Sunday, the state has seen 135,657 COVID-19 cases and 3,891 deaths.

The state’s calculation of the positivity dropped slightly to 3.14%, down from 3.15% on Saturday. The state has now had more than three million COVID-19 tests — 3,079,162 — conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,671,005 tests have come back negative.

Eleven more people have been hospitalized in the state in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 433. Of those, 318 are in acute care and 115 are in intensive care.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 561 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,265 (251) 12*
Baltimore City 16,842 (479) 17*
Baltimore County 19,565 (630) 23*
Calvert 1,117 (27) 1*
Caroline 704 (8)
Carroll 2,137 (125) 3*
Cecil 1,269 (35) 1*
Charles 3,018 (99) 2*
Dorchester 687 (10)
Frederick 4,519 (129) 8*
Garrett 100 (1)
Harford 3,395 (74) 4*
Howard 5,580 (117) 6*
Kent 329 (22) 2*
Montgomery 24,395 (820) 40*
Prince George’s 31,442 (821) 24*
Queen Anne’s 734 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,395 (59)
Somerset 383 (5)
Talbot 619 (6)
Washington 2,099 (42)
Wicomico 2,337 (49)
Worcester 1,165 (29) 1*
Data not available (5) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,222
10-19 11,855 (2)
20-29 25,674 (24) 1*
30-39 24,380 (49) 6*
40-49 21,508 (124) 3*
50-59 19,744 (323) 17*
60-69 13,288 (641) 13*
70-79 7,831 (963) 28*
80+ 6,155 (1,763) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 71,477 (1,906) 75*
Male 64,180 (1,985) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 42,282 (1,591) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,602 (144) 6*
White (NH) 35,417 (1,660) 72*
Hispanic 28,794 (448) 12*
Other (NH) 6,299 (43)
Data not available 20,263 (5) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

