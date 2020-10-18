ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — There are a lot of great little towns and cities in Maryland, but only one can be named the happiest.

This year, it just so happens to be Ellicott City. Just 30 minutes west of Baltimore, sits a “picture-perfect” town.

“Hop in your car, bring your walking shoes, bring your wallet and come on down to Ellicott City,” said photographer Pam Long.

Named the Happiest City in Maryland in a recent report, Ellicott City has seen its fair share of tough times.

“It doesn’t surprise me because when you go through as much trauma as we have, you find happiness in the smallest, slightest things,” said Angela Tersiguel, a business owner.

The study looked at factors such as average earnings, marriage rate and commute.

“I’m 1.8 miles from work, it’s the best commute I could possibly imagine.” said Mark Hemmis with Phoenix Upper Main.

Hemmis has owned a restaurant in the city since 2001.

“My biggest competitors are my strongest allies, we help each other,” he said.

While Shelley Sharkey just moved her business to Main Street in 2017.

“As soon as you show up you’re immediately welcomed into this family of like-minded business owners, residents and people who love the town,” Sharkey said.

It’s a historic town- almost 250 years old.

“For me, it’s the buildings that bring the history but it’s people that bring the happy,” Long said.