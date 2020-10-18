Comments
ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ)– Annapolis Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Clay Street were one person was killed and three others were injured.
Officers arriving on the scene around 12:11a.m. discovered an adult male victim, later identified as 28-year-old Shawn McGowan of Baltimore, at the rear of the residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Three additional shooting victims were also found inside the residence and have been identified as two 17-year-old females and 26-year-old Tijee Bennet all from Annapolis.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and are expected to release more on this incident later today.
