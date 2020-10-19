BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still searching for a suspect in the Sunday shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured a 19-year-old man in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Horners Lane at around midnight Sunday where they found the two suffering gunshot wounds.

The woman is identified as Nayely Paz, who died from her injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview shortly after she arrived.

The 19-year-old man, who Paz’s family identified as her high school sweetheart, is still hospitalized but in stable condition. They said he can not move from the waist down.

They had both just graduated.

“She was like the perfect girl, like inside and out. She was beautiful,” a family member, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ.

The couple was reportedly going to get some ice cream when a vehicle drove up next to them and began firing into their car.

18-year-old Nayely Paz was fatally shot over the weekend in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood. Her 19-year-old boyfriend was injured and is now in stable condition. Police obtained surveillance footage and believe the suspect may have been driving a mid-size SUV Cadillac. @wjz pic.twitter.com/v6Prgb22wJ — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) October 20, 2020

Monday night, flowers, balloons and candles marked the spot where Paz died.

“It still doesn’t feel real. I feel like it hasn’t even really processed yet. I don’t know what to think,” the family member said.

At a memorial, a friend said they turned out to show Paz people love and miss her.

“She was everybody’s friend. Everybody loved her and cared about her,” the friend said.

Detectives got video surveillance footage. They said the suspect vehicle may be a mid-sized Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is urged to contact homicide investigators at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.