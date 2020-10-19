Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Baltimore City Circuit Court employee has recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Maryland Judiciary confirmed Monday.
The employee has been quarantined since Friday, October 16. The judiciary said they have conducted contact tracing with anyone who had prolonged contact with the employee.
Jurors and jury trials were not affected. Two civil jury trials will be selected Tuesday, with a criminal jury trial selection still scheduled for October 26.
