By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has activated four new speed camera locations in school zones around the county.

The cameras are in the following zones:

  • Bedford Elementary School, 7300 block of Campfield Road (westbound)
  • Cockeysville Middle School, 300 block of Warren Road (westbound)
  • Summit Park Elementary School, 2400 block of Green Summit Road (eastbound)
  • Watershed Public Charter School, 7000 block of Dogwood Road (westbound)

For the first 30 days, drivers going over the speed limit by 12 mph or more will get warnings instead of citations.

All speed cameras are marked by signs.

Baltimore County’s speed cameras operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and weekdays when school is not in session.

 

