TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Towson University football is opting out of the 2021 spring season.

The athletics department announced Monday they will instead prepare for the traditional 2021 fall season.

“In today’s world, there are no easy decisions anymore, everything is a long, planned out decision,” said Towson head coach Rob Ambrose. “The first thing we did is we took a step back once we knew there was going to be a plan for this, and we asked the players, and we listened. It is amazing how aware, broad-minded, forward-thinking and how intelligent our student-athletes really are. We surveyed the guys, more than 75% of the team did not want to trade a full season next year for a six-game season this spring. After listening to the players, I could not come up with a good reason on why we should do this.”

They will hold normal spring practices to “lower the risks of long-term injuries” and get ready for the fall season. COVID-19 screenings for players, coaches and staff will be done as a precaution.

Towson football student-athletes will keep their eligibility per the NCAA.

“With football being a high-contact sport, the student-athletes and coaches agree that potentially sacrificing a normal fall season for a shortened spring year is not the safest course of action,” said Towson University director of athletics Tim Leonard. “We support our student-athletes and coaches in this decision, and we look forward to a return to the field for the 2021 season.”

Tigers men’s and women’s basketball are still preparing to play a regular season in November.

