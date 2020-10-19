Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — If you’re planning to vote by mail in Maryland this election, the deadline is fast approaching.
Marylanders have until Tuesday to request a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.
The Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging people to vote safe and vote with a mail-in ballot. They are still offering other options for Marylanders to vote.
Maryland Voting Guide: How To Cast Your Ballot For The 2020 General Election
You must be registered to vote already, and the deadline passed on October 13.
You can apply online for your mail-in ballot here.