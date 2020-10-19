ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has weighed in on more items Marylanders will see on their ballots this fall.
On Monday, he expressed support for Question 2, which would allow sports betting in the state to raise money for education.
“Question 2 provides a critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and businesses,” he said in a statement. “This initiative builds on the very successful ‘Hogan Lockbox,’ which puts casino revenues in a lockbox dedicated to education. We are already funding our K-12 schools at record levels, and this is another way to ensure that is the case for years to come.”
The governor had previously told NBC Sports he expects the measure to pass.
Hogan also revealed his opposition to Question 1, which would allow the General Assembly to make changes to the budget after a governor submits it as long as the changes don’t exceed the total proposed budget.
“Our common sense approach is working for everyone except career politicians in Annapolis, so now they want to amend our Constitution, change the rules, and rig the system for more spending and higher taxes,” Hogan said in part. “Question 1 is a blatant cash and power grab of multi-billion dollar proportions. With our state facing an unprecedented fiscal crisis, the last thing we should do is make it easier to recklessly spend more of your tax dollars.”
Last week, Hogan’s communications director tweeted the governor voted for the late former President Ronald Reagan instead of President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.