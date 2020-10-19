CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:baby, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Emerson Lynn Stepp, Local TV, Miranda Villei Stepp, Talkers, WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ family has grown by one; executive producer Miranda Villei Stepp and her husband Drew have welcomed their second child!

Emerson Lynn Stepp was born Sunday morning in Baltimore. She came in at seven pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long.

Miranda and Drew also have a two-year-old son named Rick.

Emerson Lynn Stepp. Credit: Miranda Villei Stepp

READ MORE: WJZ’s Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!

WJZ anchor/reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine welcomed their first child, Macklin, last month, and WJZ director Rich Nodonly and his wife also had a baby in September.

Congratulations!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply