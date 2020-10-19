MARION, Md. (WJZ) — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Somerset County over the weekend killed his estranged wife and shot another man before that man shot him, Maryland State Police said Monday.
James Matthew Robellard, 54, of Hebron, faces numerous charges in the shooting, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Police said Robellard shot his estranged wife, 46-year-old Lagina Lynn Robellard, and a 47-year-old man who lived with her at a home in the 5700 block of Cornstack Road around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The other man was able to get a gun and shoot Robellard, who is being treated at a hospital in Salisbury.
Lagina Robellard died at the scene, police said. The other victim was treated and released for his injuries. He is not being charged.