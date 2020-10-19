ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Severn woman was charged after she allegedly assaulted a man with a knife after a traffic accident in Odenton Sunday evening.

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1200 block of Chadwell Court in Odenton around 6:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from a minor sharp-force injuries.

During an investigation, officers learned the man and woman were involved in a crash in the area of Annapolis Road and Charter Oaks Boulevard Boulevard.

The man got out of his vehicle to exchange information with the woman, but police said she became argumentative and violent with the man. The man called 911 and got back into his vehicle and attempted to driver away from the woman, but she became to pursue him.

Police said at one point the woman pulled in front of the man’s car and got out of her car and began approaching the man with something in her hand. He pulled away and again the woman chased him in her car. When the man got onto Chadwell Court, the woman blocked him in with her vehicle, the report says.

The woman got out of her vehicle and allegedly assaulted the man with a knife, striking him in the face and hand. While the man tried to get control of the weapon, the suspect sustained an injury to her ankle.

They were both taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Jaylla Coryn Rice of 1200 block of Bradley Road.

Rice was arrested and charged.