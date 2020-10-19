CORONAVIRUS IN MDNo New Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Increase Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM< Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Sunday after he was caught with a loaded gun and knifes at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

The Gwynn Oak man allegedly had two knives and a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five bullets.

Credit: TSA

A TSA officer spotted the weapons in the man’s carry-on bag inside the X-ray machine. He was arrested on weapons charges.

Ten guns have been found at BWI’s TSA checkpoints so far this year.

