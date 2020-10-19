Comments
DARLINGTON, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Darlington died early Monday morning after his car ran off the road and caught fire, state police said.
A Silver Ford F150 truck was driving north on Conowingo Road in Darlington when it ran off the right side of the road shortly after 2:40 a.m., police said.
The truck drove down an embankment, rotated, struck a tree, overturned and caught fire.
The man driving died at the scene and was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. He has not been identified yet, police said.
No one else was injured or in the car during the crash. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101