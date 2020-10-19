CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot earlier Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called to an area hospital at around 8:07 a.m. to investigate two walk-in shooting victims, a 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.

Before the victims got to the hospital, officers were called to the 3800 block of Hilton Road for a report of gunfire. Police did not find any victims there.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

