BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot earlier Monday morning in northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers were called to an area hospital at around 8:07 a.m. to investigate two walk-in shooting victims, a 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.
Before the victims got to the hospital, officers were called to the 3800 block of Hilton Road for a report of gunfire. Police did not find any victims there.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.