BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Election Day is two weeks away, and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said she’s “concerned” violence could break out before and after the election.
In an email to staff Monday, Mosby wrote, “I am concerned about the potential for violence in the days leading up to and following this year’s election.”
“I do not expect Baltimore City to be a flashpoint, but as prosecutors we must be ready to ensure the law is followed and applied in all circumstances,” she continued.
While the integrity of the election and voter fraud cases don’t fall under her office’s jurisdiction, she wrote that any election-related violence that would lead to an arrest by the Baltimore Police Department would end up in her office.
“I am asking you to be vigilant around these types of cases and ensure that such cases receive a forceful response from our office,” Mosby wrote.
Last week, Attorney General Brian Frosh sent out a reminder that voter intimidation is a crime under both state and federal law and all residents have a right to vote without harassment or intimidation.