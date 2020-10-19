GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A mother and grandmother accused of abducting their seven-year-old child are in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Investigators are accusing Tiffany Johnson and Devoris Szalkowski of taking the child- Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson- from his father’s home last Thursday night.
The young boy was later found safe and returned to his father’s care.
#UPDATE The #AMBERAlert for Prophet Johnson has been cancelled. He has been safely located. Thank you! @MissingKids @AACOPD @MDSP
— MD State Police (@MDSP) October 16, 2020
Officials said the boy’s mother, Tiffany Charquita Johnson, contacted police and turned herself in.
WJZ spoke with Johnson on the phone Friday. She said she is legally allowed to take her child and has documents she said prove her stance.