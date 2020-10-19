CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Glen Burnie, Kidnapping, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A mother and grandmother accused of abducting their seven-year-old child are in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

Investigators are accusing Tiffany Johnson and Devoris Szalkowski of taking the child- Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson- from his father’s home last Thursday night.

The young boy was later found safe and returned to his father’s care.

Officials said the boy’s mother, Tiffany Charquita Johnson, contacted police and turned herself in.

WJZ spoke with Johnson on the phone Friday. She said she is legally allowed to take her child and has documents she said prove her stance.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply