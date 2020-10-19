CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
KINGSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Kingsville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting at a truck with a Trump sign on it, police said Monday.

Police said a group of men were driving past the 11000 block of Cedar Lane while Douglas Kuhn, 50, was putting up a Biden sign Saturday afternoon.

The victim honked his horn several times at the suspect. Kuhn then allegedly fired a shotgun at the group, whose truck had a Trump sign on it.

The group of men drove to a safe location and called police.

No one was injured and the truck was not damaged, police said.

Kuhn was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and various other charges.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing, police said.

  1. Mike B says:
    October 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Demonrats sure are a VIOLENT group. I wonder what johnny O has to say about his constituents? Nothing I guess since he wants the county to be like balto schitty.

