KINGSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Kingsville man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting at a truck with a Trump sign on it, police said Monday.
Police said a group of men were driving past the 11000 block of Cedar Lane while Douglas Kuhn, 50, was putting up a Biden sign Saturday afternoon.
The victim honked his horn several times at the suspect. Kuhn then allegedly fired a shotgun at the group, whose truck had a Trump sign on it.
The group of men drove to a safe location and called police.
No one was injured and the truck was not damaged, police said.
Kuhn was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and various other charges.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing, police said.
