CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cecil County, Crime, Elkton, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, theft
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for suspects in car thefts in Elkton on Thursday.
Police said several unknown Black males, ages unknown, stole two vehicles from the parking lot of a Wawa on W. Pulaski Highway at around 3 a.m.

Credit: Elkton Police

Credit: Elkton Police

Credit: Elkton Police

Both vehicles were left running and were unlocked when they were stolen, police said. The suspects were in a dark four-door sedan.
One vehicle was found in Wilmington, DE and the other in Elkton, MD.
Elkton Police ask anyone who can identify the suspects or have any information about the thefts to contact them.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply