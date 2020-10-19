Comments
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for suspects in car thefts in Elkton on Thursday.
Police said several unknown Black males, ages unknown, stole two vehicles from the parking lot of a Wawa on W. Pulaski Highway at around 3 a.m.
Both vehicles were left running and were unlocked when they were stolen, police said. The suspects were in a dark four-door sedan.
One vehicle was found in Wilmington, DE and the other in Elkton, MD.
Elkton Police ask anyone who can identify the suspects or have any information about the thefts to contact them.