CORONAVIRUS IN MD4 More Deaths, Nearly 500 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than one million people on Sunday.

This is the first time the number of screenings has been that high since the pandemic began.

Despite this, the number was only about 40% of the traffic seen on the same day last year.

This comes after TSA reported its highest weekly volume since March last week.

CBS Baltimore Staff

