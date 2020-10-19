Comments
BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a Brooklyn woman after they seized marijuana, THC oil and edibles as well as over $3,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County on Saturday.
Officers stopped a woman driving in the area of Old Riverside Road and Edgevale Road West at around 11:50 p.m. They said they smelled marijuana from the car.
A search of the car found 317 grams of marijuana, 41 grams of THC oil, 576 grams of THC edibles and $3,075 of U.S. currency.
The driver, Amanda Sue Wilkins, 31, was arrested and charged accordingly.