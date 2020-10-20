Comments
ODENTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 70-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Odenton while biking early Monday morning.
A car was driving on Piney Orchard Parkway at around 7:40 a.m. when it struck a bicyclist in the intersection of Old Waugh Chapel Road.
Police said the bicyclist, identified as Stephen Joel Marx, of Odenton, died from his injuries in the crash.
The driver and passenger of the car were not injured. Police do not believe drugs and/or alcohol to be a factor in this crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.