COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after they found a body in a wooded area in Columbia.
Police said they are investigating “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the person’s death. They got a tip about a body in the area of the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane and found it on Tuesday. It’s not yet known if the victim was a man or a woman.
NEWS RELEASE: #HoCoPolice locate body of adult in wooded area of Columbia and are investigating suspicious circumstances around the person’s death. Release (PDF): https://t.co/gQFJnVbOUB pic.twitter.com/lYJgGpXw5i
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) October 20, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
