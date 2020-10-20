CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, 590 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after they found a body in a wooded area in Columbia.

Police said they are investigating “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the person’s death. They got a tip about a body in the area of the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane and found it on Tuesday. It’s not yet known if the victim was a man or a woman.

No further details were immediately available.

CBS Baltimore Staff

