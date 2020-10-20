LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A daughter is charged in an assault that killed her mother in May, Anne Arundel County police said Tuesday.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Winterson Road in Linthicum Heights on May 19 for a report of an assault.

They said a person called 911 because they had been on the phone with a woman, Carol Windsor, when they said they overheard a struggle between Kimberly Windsor, 46, and Carol, a 74-year-old woman from the 1100 block of Winterson Road.

Carol told police when they arrived she had been assaulted by her daughter, Kimberly. She said Kimberly threw a clock at her head, pulled her to the ground, pulled her hair, kicked her, and ran over her with a wheelchair.

Officers photographed the room that was in “disarray” and photographed Carol’s injuries. They noted she was bleeding from her right hand and she was having trouble breathing.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

When officers tried to arrest Kimberly, she assaulted them and fire department personnel, police said. She was taken into custody after a struggle and was initially charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Carol died from her injuries on May 24. Medical records showed she suffered from broken ribs along with chest pain and a chronic cough.

Her autopsy revealed her cause of death as cardiovascular disease complicated by the assault, with the manner of death being homicide.

An arrest warrant was made for Kimberly. She was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault. She has been incarcerated at an out of county facility since the assault occurred.

A detainer has been sent to the facility and upon her release will be extradited back to Anne Arundel County to be formally charged. No mug photo is available of Kimberly at this time.

Even though an arrest warrant has been issued in this case, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.