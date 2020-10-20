BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday state jobs and unemployment data for the month of September.
According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added over 18,000 jobs and the unemployment rate increased to over 7% in September.
In the last five months, Maryland has gained a total of 194,900 jobs, with 201,300 jobs gained in the private sector, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.
The Maryland Department of Labor said, while private-sector payrolls increased by 32,400 jobs in September, public sector payrolls decreased by 14,200 jobs. Nationwide, state and local governments lost 182,000 jobs from August to September.
