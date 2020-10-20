ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland announced its two-phase distribution plan for a coronavirus vaccine once it is available.

The plan is just a draft and no official coronavirus vaccine has been approved by regulators at this time, but health officials are already thinking ahead.

“In anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine, Maryland stands ready to order, distribute, and administer it effectively and rapidly as soon as a vaccine becomes available,” said Governor Hogan. “The State of Maryland’s plan for this historic undertaking will immediately make the vaccine available to Marylanders at highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19 as well as our critical frontline health care workers and essential workers in public safety and education.”

Phase 1 will focus on priority groups to get the vaccination first, such as frontline first responders, health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients or staff and residents of nursing homes, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and essential workers in public safety, education and staff in congregate living facilities.

Phase 2 will then focus on the rest of the population, the governor said in a press release Tuesday.

They will only move to Phase 2 once a certain percent of Phase 1 is vaccinated, a percent and number of residents and staff at long-term care facilities is vaccinated. They will also go off of how to equitably distribute the vaccine throughout the state.

Health officials will move to Phase 2 based on the availability of the vaccine, CDC and state authority approval that there is a sufficient supply and achieving the targeted metrics for vaccinating high priority Phase 1 groups.

Read the full draft of the plan here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.