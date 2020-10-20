GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said Tuesday troopers arrested a wanted felon on an open arrest warrant for illegally possessing firearms in Anne Arundel County.
Joseph Francis Hagan, 54, of Glen Burnie, was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he was served with the open arrest warrants including for 11 counts of possessing a firearm with a felony conviction and five counts of possessing a rifle or shotgun with a felony conviction, police said.
Following a four-week firearms investigation, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division-Firearms Enforcement Unit initiated a separate firearms investigation that originated in Queen Anne’s County.
Troopers obtained additional information that led to a search and seizure warrant being served at Hagan’s residence in Glen Burnie.
The search warrant resulted in three handguns and eight rifles/shotguns being seized, police said.