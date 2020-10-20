Baltimore Tree Trust Celebrates 10,000th Tree Planting In City As Part Of Effort To Expand Tree CanopyThe Baltimore Tree Trust just marked a major milestone: the nonprofit organization commemorated its 10,000th tree planting Tuesday at Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park.

Pikesville First-Grader Spreading Smiles One Sandwich At A TimeA seven-year-old boy from Pikesville is giving back to the community with the goal of making people smile one sandwich at a time.

The Thrill Of A Lifetime: 102-Year-Old Maryland WWII Veteran Celebrates Birthday By Going SkydivingAt 102 years young, Millie Bailey calls her most recent adventure the thrill of a lifetime. The World War II veteran took to the skies over the weekend for an experience that would scare many people half her age: skydiving.

You Can Help Name Maryland Zoo's Newest Baby ChimpYou can help name the newest female chimpanzee baby at the Maryland Zoo.

Much Of US, Including Maryland, Expected To Be Warmer Than Normal This Winter, NOAA PredictsMarylanders may not need those heavy winter coats as much this winter.

Ravens' Justin Tucker Surprises Fan Who Watched Game From Hospital Hours After Breast Cancer SurgeryA diehard Ravens fan got a special surprise from kicker Justin Tucker after the team saw her inspiring story on WJZ.