Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The mayor of College Park is among 11 other mayors to send a letter to the Big Ten conference hoping to get some clarity on the football season that’s set to kick off this week.
They’re asking at what point is the community positivity rate high enough that it’s no longer safe to host a football game.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The mayors are also concerned about the potential for more social gatherings and are asking the conference to avoid scheduling games in the late afternoon or evening.
The letter also asks what happens if games are canceled.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.