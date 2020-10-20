CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, 590 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The mayor of College Park is among 11 other mayors to send a letter to the Big Ten conference hoping to get some clarity on the football season that’s set to kick off this week.

They’re asking at what point is the community positivity rate high enough that it’s no longer safe to host a football game.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The mayors are also concerned about the potential for more social gatherings and are asking the conference to avoid scheduling games in the late afternoon or evening.

The letter also asks what happens if games are canceled.

