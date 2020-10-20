BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Schools meal site at Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School will be closed on Wednesday, October 21, due to a potential case of COVID-19, according to the school system.
Baltimore City Schools said the meal service area will be cleaned per the district’s Standard Operating Procedure.
The school and classroom areas will remain open and breakfast and lunch will be delivered to students.
City Schools meal sites serve free breakfast, lunch, snack, and supper for students, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
