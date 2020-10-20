CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Up, 590 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:College Park, crash, Fatal crash, I-495, I-95, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a car struck a wood chipper on the side of I-95 in Prince George’s County Monday afternoon.

Police said a 2009 gray Nissan Maxima was driving on the right shoulder of southbound I-95. A box truck towing a wood chipper was parked on the right shoulder.

The Nissan struck the wood chipper, drove into the main road of I-95 and struck a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Nissan, Mamadou Lompo, 36, of DC, was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where he was declared dead.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply