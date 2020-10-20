Comments
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a car struck a wood chipper on the side of I-95 in Prince George’s County Monday afternoon.
Police said a 2009 gray Nissan Maxima was driving on the right shoulder of southbound I-95. A box truck towing a wood chipper was parked on the right shoulder.
The Nissan struck the wood chipper, drove into the main road of I-95 and struck a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Nissan, Mamadou Lompo, 36, of DC, was taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where he was declared dead.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.