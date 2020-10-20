BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Three years ago this week, prosecutors allege Radee Prince opened fire on his co-workers at a granite business in Edgewood, Harford County, killing three of them and injuring two more people.

Now, his trial is underway for the mass shooting. Prince’s lawyers claim he’s not criminally responsible—an insanity defense. They also allege he was picked on while at work. But prosecutors say the shootings were premeditated, and they claim Prince is a cold-blooded killer.

Jurors heard testimony Tuesday from a sheriff’s investigator who collected evidence including the shell casings at the scene. He said there were five shots fired at “specific targets.”

They also heard from one of the first deputies on the scene that day in October 2017. Sgt. Scott Johnson said the granite cutting machines were still running. “It was very loud. You couldn’t hear yourself think,” he testified.

Johnson and others began searching the building for an active shooter. “I observed three bodies. All were shot in the head,” he said.

He described blood covering the floors. “It was like a scene from a horror movie,” he told jurors.

A former co-worker who was not injured also took the stand. He described Prince as a hard worker and “very good machine operator.” Prince’s defense attorney asked whether Prince had ever been called names at work. The witness said he didn’t recall Prince ever being specifically picked on.

WJZ has reported on red flags in Prince’s behavior before the killing. They include a lengthy criminal record in Delaware and a protective order a former boss tried to file against him, saying he feared Prince after he punched a co-worker. The judge at the time denied the request.

Prince fled to Delaware after the killings in Harford County where he shot an acquaintance at a used car lot. He is serving 40 years for that crime. He told the judge at sentencing he needed treatment for mental illness.

Prince faces life in prison without parole if the jury convicts him of the Harford County killings.

He sat calmly in court Tuesday and took notes during some of the testimony.

The trial is taking place in the ceremonial courtroom at the Harford County Circuit Courthouse in Bel Air where masks are required.

Observers are not allowed inside the courtroom and must fill out a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken before being allowed to watch the proceedings from closed-circuit television in a separate courtroom.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.