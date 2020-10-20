Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When it comes to the best colleges and universities in the country, it turns out the State of Maryland has some of the most prestigious, according to a recent study.
A new study by WalletHub ranked the best colleges and universities in the country.
The study ranked Johns Hopkins the 15th best and the University of Maryland, College Park 78th.
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, St. John’s College, Notre Dame University of Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, McDaniels College and Mount St. Mary’s also made the list.
The highest-rated was Harvard University, followed by Yale and MIT.