ARLINGTON, Texas. (WJZ) — Baltimore’s own Adam Kolarek will be on the big stage Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. He was named to the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series roster.
Kolarek pitched 19 innings for the Dodgers this season. He was 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA.
The 31-year-old left-handed pitcher is a Baltimore native and played ball at Catonsville High School before going on to play at the University of Maryland.
Tonight's lineup vs. Rays:#WorldSeries | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/kzU5PXKfKF
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 20, 2020
The Dodgers will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:11 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.