FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re in Frederick County, take a second and look up. You might just catch a glimpse of the world’s largest Maryland flag.

At 85 feet tall and 65 feet wide, it’s believed to be the world’s largest Maryland flag.

The hot air balloon bearing this beautiful banner is the work of pilot Patrick Smith.

“If you think a cubic foot of air is about a basketball, you can fit 90,000 basketballs in this,” Smith said.

Owning a balloon depicting the state’s flag has been a lifelong dream of Smith’s ever since first seeing one at a balloon festival with his parents when he was 4-years-old.

“Every time I saw a balloon or drew a balloon on a doodle pad there was a Maryland flag on it,” he said. “The Maryland flag fits perfectly over a 12-way split, so this is a 12 gore balloon and we started playing around with some designs and it looks really good.”

Smith will travel the country showing off his Maryland pride some thousands of feet in the air, but first, those here in his home state will catch a glimpse.

Tuesday’s launch was held at Linganore Wine Cellar, who released a wine to celebrate.

That Maryland balloon will be seen floating in the Maryland sky, for years to come.

“It’s just really cool to be a part of something really big,” Liz Tomalis, of Linganore Wine Cellar, said. “We’re only one of five balloon companies in the state. We now have the coolest balloon. Sorry, everybody else.”

If you want to see this for yourself. There’s an even at Linganore wine cellar on October 31.