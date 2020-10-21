Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital and a man is dead after a shooting in southwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 900 block of Poplar Grove at around 3:25 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators then learned a second person had been shot in the foot, a 12-year-old boy.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.