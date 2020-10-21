Comments
THURMONT, MD. (WJZ) — A loose pony was caught trying to find her owner Tuesday night in Thurmont!
Frederick County Animal Control shared this horse rescue nonprofit’s message asking for information on the pony’s owner.
The mare is in a stall at the rescue and is supplied with hay, water and some extra padding, the rescue said.
They are waiting to hear from the owner! If you or anyone you know is missing this pony, she’s waiting for you to come take her home!
You can call the 240-367-7256