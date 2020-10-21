Comments
THURMONT, MD. (WJZ) — A loose pony was caught trying to find her owner Tuesday night in Thurmont!
The pony, Buttercup, has since found her owners. The Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc said later Wednesday the gate might not have been locked on Tuesday when the horse got free.
Frederick County Animal Control shared this horse rescue nonprofit’s message asking for information on the pony’s owner.
The mare was placed in a stall at the rescue and is supplied with hay, water and some extra padding, the rescue said.