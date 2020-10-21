CORONAVIRUS IN MD743 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Rescue Animal, Talkers, Thurmont

THURMONT, MD. (WJZ) — A loose pony was caught trying to find her owner Tuesday night in Thurmont!

The pony, Buttercup, has since found her owners. The Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc said later Wednesday the gate might not have been locked on Tuesday when the horse got free.

Frederick County Animal Control shared this horse rescue nonprofit’s message asking for information on the pony’s owner.

The mare was placed in a stall at the rescue and is supplied with hay, water and some extra padding, the rescue said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply