TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is adding 31 ballot drop boxes around the county for the 2020 General Election.
In early October, the county provided 13 ballot drop boxes. There is one at each Early Voting location, the Board of Elections office and Hereford High School.
The county’s Board of Elections received over 230,000 mail-in ballot requests, and due to that high demand is installing the 31 additional boxes to be ready by October 23.
The board said it has already gotten 75,000 ballots and expects an overall turnout of about 419,000 residents.
